6 October 2025 Build 20273983 Edited 6 October 2025 – 17:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
- Small update using Unity's binary patcher tool to address security requirement for Unity games built on editor version 2017.1 or later. No game content or functionality should be affected-- good luck out there, Volunteers!

