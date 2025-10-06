 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20273857 Edited 6 October 2025 – 17:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I've been meaning to fix the camera for this game for a long time so finally did it. Added a few optimizations as well. Also maybe it works on Steamdeck and Linux now. Let me know any issues.

Changed files in this update

JEF Content Depot 1188761
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1188762
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1188763
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link