- This fixes Unity Vunerabilities
- Added Snapshot button
- MMD can now support multiple vrm and vmd stacking
- Spout Output now respects widh and height set at VMC Camera
- you can manually specify screen resolution now
Update 7 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
