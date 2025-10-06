 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20273821 Edited 6 October 2025 – 17:13:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • This fixes Unity Vunerabilities
  • Added Snapshot button
  • MMD can now support multiple vrm and vmd stacking
  • Spout Output now respects widh and height set at VMC Camera
  • you can manually specify screen resolution now

