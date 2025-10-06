- fixes Unity security vulnerability
- fixes a bug where you could make crates clip into each other https://steamcommunity.com/app/1147890/discussions/0/604169272337420478/
v1.3.25.10.6.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Bonfire Peaks PC Depot 1147891
- Loading history…
macOS Bonfire Peaks Mac Depot 1147892
- Loading history…
Linux Bonfire Peaks Linux Depot 1147893
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update