Hello, Adventurers!

We are releasing a Mini Update with new enemies, items, and fixes!

Updates:

New Features and Items:

Merchant is now upgradeable on the second encounter. Tinkering is disabled on the first encounter.

New Trial: Sagacity

New Item: Hunter’s Necklace

New Enemy: Brother

New Status Effect: Black Curse. Same as Curse, but counts as a Penalty.

Moved the Orion set effect to a passive.

Moved Tyr ’s old passive to the Orion set and adjusted it.

Cursed Gear: Removed the Cursed Tome and moved its ability to the Cursed set effect. Moved the old Cursed set effect to the Cursed Ring . Added a new Cursed set effect.

Result screen now shows your highest floor reached.

Added a V-Sync toggle in Settings.

Bug fixes.

Localization fixes.

Thank you for being part of this amazing community. We’d love to hear your feedback, so don’t hesitate to share your thoughts on the Discord server or on Twitter.