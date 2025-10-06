Sooo… instead of just relaxing last weekend, I kept working on the game. Here you go:

HISTORY PACK (Pirate, Pharaoh, Apache)

Now verified!



NEW MAIN BOSSES

Whenever you prestige, you will face one of three bosses: Dragon, Naga, or Minotaur.

Each boss has a different HP pool plus a blessing and a curse that are active from the start of the run until the boss is dead. (Check the new icons and tooltips below the Chest Limit on the right to learn what each boss does.)

You will never fight the same boss twice in a row.

Prestige 0 will always be Dragon with no blessings or curses, and those icons are hidden.



ALSO NEW

Cloud area containing Shrines for elite fighters.

Crystal trading enabled.

More Prestige upgrades: - Cheaper unit costs (Gold) - Cheaper unit costs (Crystals) - Higher chance that Santa presents are crystals - Unlock trading without Santa - More levels for the Miner upgrade

BALANCING

+5% crystal income per prestige

+4% boss health per prestige

Adjusted Elite Knight cost

Adjusted Elite Mage cost



CHESTS — Adjustments & Bugfixing

Fun fact: units that attack chests also scale with Click Power. Nobody seemed to notice, so I’m leaving it as is.

Each chest contains a fixed amount of gold (Wood: 20, Silver: 50, Gold: 120). It was intended that this amount would decrease by your click power (or the Knight/Archer attack), but it actually always decreased by 1/2/3 regardless of damage. That meant you couldn’t clear chests faster with higher click power, yet you received more gold overall.

Example (old behavior):

With click power 2 you got: Wood 40, Silver 100, Gold 200

With click power 5 you got: Wood 100, Silver 175, Gold 320



This made chests far too rewarding. It’s fixed now, so chests clear much faster, especially at higher prestige levels. To soften the nerf, I increased chest stock to:



Wood: 20 → 60

Silver: 50 → 150

Gold: 120 → 300



Result: chests feel much better when you have low click power, but become weaker and clear faster with higher power.





QUALITY OF LIFE

Cost text now uses the K abbreviation for values over 10,000.

Option to hide unowned DLC units.

Added Prestige level icons up to level 40.

Increased camera height limit.

Added background image and clouds.

Fixed elite unit flickering (hopefully).



SECURITY

Addressed the CVE-2025-59489 Unity Security Vulnerability



KNOWN ISSUES:

Unit button unlock icon didn’t work correctly and is temporarily disabled.





Cheers,

Max

