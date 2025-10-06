 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20273477 Edited 6 October 2025 – 17:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
English
[Equipment]New Equipment: Yellow Ribbon of Oct.7th
[Shopping]Various clothes merchants and magic item merchants now sell the Yellow Ribbon of Oct.7th
简体中文
【装备】新装备：10月7日的黄丝带
【购物】各种服装商人和魔法物品商人现在会贩卖10月7日的黄丝带

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/911357b7
https://pastelink.net/ozw279i4

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
