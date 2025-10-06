 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20273464 Edited 6 October 2025 – 16:46:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Adjusted mixer.
- Sound bug fixed.
- Removed Main Menu Warning
- Added a new ball.

Help by joining the discord community to give feedback on Ollsgar'd and follow my future releases: https://discord.gg/ZQzxKSKvmn

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 3694661
