6 October 2025 Build 20273433
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGED

  • Transferring a unit that was on the map to some other player that was not an ally or an enemy would leave the unit on the territory, it will now be sent to the player's reserve instantly.
  • Improved sync of units movements in real time multiplayer.
  • Kicking someone from a faction will now make it join its own faction based on its country name.
  • Improved data exchanged during real time multiplayer games (reduced/batched existing data). It should be lighter and more reliable now.


FIXED

  • Some real time multiplayer sync functions were missing.

