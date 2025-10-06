Hey everyone!

Infinite House (NEH) will soon be available on Steam.

This is our first post in this section — and our very first game from Cult of Code.

It’s hard to believe this is really happening. We’ve dreamed all our lives of creating our own game — and now it’s finally real.

Right now, NEH is fully playable and runs great. The game is quite challenging: terrifying creatures can appear without warning, and sometimes there are no healing pills — or even weapons — within reach. Fear and tension are your only companions.

We’ve created our own vision of the Backrooms concept — an alternative story and atmosphere with a unique twist.

At the heart of it lies the sinister corporation KAMIZORA and the paranormal object known as NEH.

People call it the House, because its entrance looks like an ordinary home — but inside lies an endless, shifting space that obeys no human laws.