6 October 2025 Build 20273427 Edited 6 October 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks, today's update doesn't bring any new features, but does get the game running on the latest version of Unity. In particular, this means that the game has been updated to avoid the vulnerability that Unity emailed all developers about on the 3rd October. See the Unity blog post about this here.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1248421
Linux Depot 1248422
