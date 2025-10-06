Security Fixes

New build with Unity Editor that patches vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01)



Changes

Upgraded to Unity 6



Card description update

card descriptions now showing during combat



Cards get straightened during combat highlight



Initiative change is now based on the number of cards played instead of the number of APs spent



Added belts for consumables and gear



UI now highlights item equipment slots



Added healing consumables



UI for deck manager now groups cards by weapons and wearables



Secondary weapon sets are now possible when using the right belts



During combat, weapon sets can be switched once per turn



Some tutorial adjustments



Various UI visual changes



Various bug fixes



Hi All,Unity recently patched a vulnerability that would have allowed malicious code execution in certain scenarios. That vulnerability affected both the Unity Editor and games made with Unity.Since then, both Microsoft and Valve issued mitigations via Windows Defender and a Steam update.This patch addresses that vulnerability within the game.And since we haven't updated the game in a while, you also get to see what we've been working on in the meantime. Details below.Enjoy!