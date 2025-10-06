Unity recently patched a vulnerability that would have allowed malicious code execution in certain scenarios. That vulnerability affected both the Unity Editor and games made with Unity.
Since then, both Microsoft and Valve issued mitigations via Windows Defender and a Steam update.
This patch addresses that vulnerability within the game.
And since we haven't updated the game in a while, you also get to see what we've been working on in the meantime. Details below.
Security Fixes
- New build with Unity Editor that patches vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01)
Changes
- Upgraded to Unity 6
- Card description update
- card descriptions now showing during combat
- Cards get straightened during combat highlight
- Initiative change is now based on the number of cards played instead of the number of APs spent
- Added belts for consumables and gear
- UI now highlights item equipment slots
- Added healing consumables
- UI for deck manager now groups cards by weapons and wearables
- Secondary weapon sets are now possible when using the right belts
- During combat, weapon sets can be switched once per turn
- Some tutorial adjustments
- Various UI visual changes
- Various bug fixes
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update