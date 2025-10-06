Update v1.0.82







Added:

Added a "pop" and float-up animation for the "Bubbles" item.

Added "Reset Window Position" and "Exit" commands to the system tray icon context menu. The tray icon becomes available if the main window is hidden from the taskbar.

Memory Optimization: A minor memory cleanup will now automatically occur after more than 2 hours of inactivity.

Changed:

Performance: Dramatically optimized the Idle state. Performance has increased by approximately 18 times (from ~8 ms/frame to ~0.4 ms/frame).

Exchange Window: Completely reworked the item exchange logic for improved stability. The Mythical Skins section has been hidden from the exchange interface as they are not eligible for exchanging.

Character Behavior: If the character starts vibrating due to prolonged inactivity, it will automatically stop after approximately 3 minutes.

Window System: The "Reset Window Position" button is now disabled when the "Snap to Screen Edges" option is enabled. Adjusted the window snapping threshold to be nearly identical for all UI scales.



Fixed:

Fixed a critical bug where an equipped item would not be visually removed from the character immediately after being exchanged, persisting until the game was restarted.

Fixed a bug where the application icon would not appear in the Windows system tray.

Fixed a bug causing incorrect inventory display in the exchange window after performing operations.

NOTE:

This version features a complete rewrite of the item exchange logic. If you encounter any issues, please report them in as much detail as possible.



Thank you so much for your patience and help in squashing bugs! We continue to work on stability and performance. Enjoy the game! ❤️