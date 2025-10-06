This is a beta release. To install, select the beta branch for DFHack in your Steam client.

Please report any issues (or feature requests) on the DFHack GitHub issue tracker. When reporting issues, please upload a zip file of your savegame and a zip file of your mods directory to the cloud and add links to the GitHub issue. Make sure your files are downloadable by "everyone with the link". We need your savegame to reproduce the problem and test the fix, and we need your active mods so we can load your savegame. Issues with savegames and mods attached get fixed first!

Highlights

Archery Practice Bug Mitigation

This prerelease features an new version of the "fix/archery-practice" script, updated to mitigate the way archery practice was changed in Dwarf Fortress 52.05. In 52.04, archery practice would only proceed if the marksdwarf had exactly one stack of training ammo in their inventory, and so our "fix/archery-practice" tool in 52.04 sought to accomplish this as much as possible. In 52.05, Dwarf Fortress's behavior changed so that archery practice would only proceed if the marksdwarf had two or more stacks of training ammo in their inventory. In addition, a requirement that the unit's quiver had to be the last item in their inventory appeared. The new version of "fix/archery-practice" attempts to maintain these conditions as best it can. The mitigation is not perfect, but it's better than no practice at all.

Mod Scripting Path

We recently discovered that DFHack's script manager was not properly adding `scripts_modactive` folders for active mods to DFHack's script path in all situations. We believe this was due to the changes in folder location introduced by Dwarf Fortress's introduction of the "portable mode" toggle and to storing player-specific game data in an "appdata" folder by default. This prerelease includes a fix that should resolve this issue for at least most scenarios, although there are some edge cases (especially when a player has mod content in _both_ locations) that may still not be handled correctly. Feedback is requested.

Announcements

PSAs

As always, remember that, just like the vanilla DF game, DFHack tools can also have bugs. It is a good idea to save often and keep backups of the forts that you care about. Some DFHack tools that worked in previous (pre-Steam) versions of DF have not been updated yet and are marked with the "unavailable" tag in their docs. If you try to run them, they will show a warning and exit immediately. You can run the command again to override the warning (though of course the tools may not work). We make no guarantees of reliability for the tools that are marked as "unavailable". The in-game interface for running DFHack commands (gui/launcher) will not show "unavailable" tools by default. You can still run them if you know their names, or you can turn on dev mode by hitting Ctrl-D while in gui/launcher and they will be added to the autocomplete list. Some tools listed as "unavailable" in the docs do not compile yet and are not accessible at all, even when in dev mode. If you see a tool complaining about the lack of a cursor, know that it's referring to the keyboard cursor (which used to be the only real option in Dwarf Fortress). You can enable the keyboard cursor by entering mining mode or selecting the dump/forbid tool and hitting Alt-K (the DFHack keybinding for toggle-kbd-cursor). We're working on making DFHack tools more mouse-aware and accessible so this step isn't necessary in the future.

Changelog

Fixes

"fix/archery-practice": now splits instead of combining ammo items in quivers, and moves quivers to end of unit's inventory list

"script-manager": the "scripts_modactive" and "scripts_modinstalled" folders of a script-enabled mod will be properly added to the script path search list

Documentation