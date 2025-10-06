Dear Survivors,

After months of development and the incredible support from our community during Early Access, we are proud to announce the official release of LEGENDARY HEROES SURVIVORS Version 1.0! 🎉

This major update marks a new chapter for the game, bringing more content, challenges, and excitement than ever before.

🌟 What’s New in Version 1.0.2:

New Heroes Class 3 – A brand-new class system that expands gameplay strategies and offers deeper customization.

10 New Heroes – Unique abilities, fresh playstyles, and new ways to build your hero.

3 New States – Explore new lands filled.

3 New Bosses – Face epic battles against powerful new foes that will test your skills.

Nightmare Mode: Test your limits in the most challenging survival mode yet.

Boss Challenge Stage: Time to prove your mastery! This arena is reserved for the truly valiant warriors.

🚀 Leaving Early Access

With this update, LEGENDARY HEROES SURVIVORS officially leaves Early Access. Version 1.0 represents a stable, full-featured release – but this is just the beginning. We will continue to expand and refine the game with new content, events, and balance updates.

🙏 Thank You

We want to sincerely thank every player who joined us during Early Access. Your feedback, patience, and passion have shaped the journey of LEGENDARY HEROES SURVIVORS and helped us reach this milestone.

Now is the perfect time to jump in, gather your heroes, and prove your survival skills in the full adventure.

See you in the battlefield, Survivors!