This build fixes a recently announced security issue for Unity games, and marks me pushing New Game+ mode officially from the beta branch it's been hanging out to default branch.
If you're curious what NG+ mode is; once you've completed the game in Book 3, you can start a new game in Book 1 with all your gems, more cash, higher stats, and a world that changes in various small and big ways. It also unlocks the True Ending in Book 3.
Hotfix 1.2.8c
