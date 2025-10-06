 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20273363 Edited 6 October 2025 – 20:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This build fixes a recently announced security issue for Unity games, and marks me pushing New Game+ mode officially from the beta branch it's been hanging out to default branch.

If you're curious what NG+ mode is; once you've completed the game in Book 3, you can start a new game in Book 1 with all your gems, more cash, higher stats, and a world that changes in various small and big ways. It also unlocks the True Ending in Book 3.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Love of Magic Book 2: The War Content Depot 1570981
macOS 64-bit Love of Magic Book 2: The War Depot OSX Depot 1570983
Linux Love of Magic Book 2: The War Depot LINUX Depot 1570984
Windows 32-bit Depot 1570985
Windows 64-bit Depot 1570986
macOS Depot 1570987
