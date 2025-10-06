This build fixes a recently announced security issue for Unity games, and marks me pushing New Game+ mode officially from the beta branch it's been hanging out to default branch.



If you're curious what NG+ mode is; once you've completed the game in Book 3, you can start a new game in Book 1 with all your gems, more cash, higher stats, and a world that changes in various small and big ways. It also unlocks the True Ending in Book 3.