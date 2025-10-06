This hotfix fixes a security issue in Unity, that made doing a new build recommended.
I also took the opportunity to clean up various localization issues, making new cards for Elsewhere and various little quality of life fixes. If you own Book 2 and Book 3 you'll see similar updates there, though they're far larger because they involve formally pushing NG+ mode to the default branch.
As always, thanks for playing, reporting and supporting the game!
Hotfix 1.7.2i
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS Love of Magic OSX Depot 1270213
- Loading history…
Linux Love of Magic Linux Depot 1270214
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Love of Magic Win64 Depot 1270215
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Love of Magic Book 2 Win32 Depot 1270216
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Love of Magic Book 2 Win64 Depot 1270217
- Loading history…
macOS Love of Magic Book 2 OSX Depot 1270218
- Loading history…
Linux Love of Magic Book 2 Linux Depot 1270219
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update