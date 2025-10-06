 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20273324 Edited 6 October 2025 – 20:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This hotfix fixes a security issue in Unity, that made doing a new build recommended.

I also took the opportunity to clean up various localization issues, making new cards for Elsewhere and various little quality of life fixes. If you own Book 2 and Book 3 you'll see similar updates there, though they're far larger because they involve formally pushing NG+ mode to the default branch.

As always, thanks for playing, reporting and supporting the game!

Changed files in this update

macOS Love of Magic OSX Depot 1270213
  • Loading history…
Linux Love of Magic Linux Depot 1270214
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Love of Magic Win64 Depot 1270215
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Love of Magic Book 2 Win32 Depot 1270216
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Love of Magic Book 2 Win64 Depot 1270217
  • Loading history…
macOS Love of Magic Book 2 OSX Depot 1270218
  • Loading history…
Linux Love of Magic Book 2 Linux Depot 1270219
  • Loading history…
