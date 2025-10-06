It’s special duck time, my dears!A small, limited-time event is now live on Infinity Cool, where you’ll meet“What’s the occasion?” you might ask.I’ll tell you right now:, our upcoming duck adventure game, will be featured in Steam Next Fest, starting October 13, and we want to celebrate!The Steam Next Fest week is a very important milestone for our whole indie-dev ordeal.If you’d like to support us, please consider adding the game to your wishlist — it may seem like nothing, but it makes a whole lot of difference.The ducks’ gratitude, as always, will be yours! 🦆💛Want to meet Zoi and the Talking Monkey? Open Infinity Cool now, or in the next seven days!We hope you'll like these two new additional ducks. Let's celebrate the expansion of the PPDS universe together!More ducks, more pools, and everything cool!