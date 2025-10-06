 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20273296 Edited 6 October 2025 – 17:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve fixed several crashes that occurred during battles due to issues with the following spells:

• Inferno
• Icy Breath
• Chain Heal
• Judgement

Battles should now run much more smoothly — thank you for your patience and continued feedback!

