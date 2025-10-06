We’ve fixed several crashes that occurred during battles due to issues with the following spells:
• Inferno
• Icy Breath
• Chain Heal
• Judgement
Battles should now run much more smoothly — thank you for your patience and continued feedback!
Update: Battle Stability Fixes
