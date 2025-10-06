The dungeon awaits — and death is only the beginning.
You Die Today is now available on Steam with a 20% launch discount!
Dive into a roguelike dungeon crawler where every dice roll shapes your fate. Build your strategy, master your luck, and uncover what lies beneath the ruins… before death finds you first.
🧩 Features:
Strategic dice-based combat
Various dungeons
Powerful relics and cards to collect
Challenging boss battles
Endless replayability
🎁 Launch Discount: -20% for a limited time!
💬 Don’t forget to leave a review — every bit of feedback helps us grow!