Added a new challenge mode! I have many more interesting challenges for the 1.1 update series later on, but this was easy enough to put together over the past few hours. Aside from backdating my render pipeline... that was easy after doing research though.

Added a new challenge: "The Floor Is Lava" Puts a lava hitbox across the ground. Fun to build bridges or attempt dodging across it Only hurts the player, not enemies. Lava has some nice FX on it. There is an associated achievement, and you will get +1 to your stat marrow when beating a run with this toggled on.

