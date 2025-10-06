Hello Cinema Managers 🎬,

A Unity platform security issue (CVE-2025-59489) was recently disclosed.

We’ve updated Cinema Simulator 2025 to include Unity’s official fix, ensuring your experience remains safe and secure.

Steam users will receive this update automatically.

We strongly recommend keeping your game up to date to stay protected and enjoy a smooth, worry-free cinema management experience! 🍿

Thank you for your continued support and for keeping your theater safe! 🎥

Don't forget to check out our other games!