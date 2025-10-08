​Hey everyone,

If you’ve played Humankind since last Friday, you may have noticed a few things are different than they were just after the Dante update, particularly concerning the faith of your people, and many of you were wondering about these changes.

Well, funny story:

At the end of last week, we were made aware of a security vulnerability that had been found in the Unity engine. Obviously, we want our games to not pose a risk to our players, so we moved quickly to patch all our affected games. Humankind was one of them.

The patch went out, and we were ready to breathe a sigh of relief when we realized that the unfinished update we had been testing with our VIPs was now publicly accessible! That wasn’t supposed to happen, because there’s still text missing.

Well, the cat’s out of the bag now, so what exactly is it that found its way into your hands sooner than intended?

As you might guess from the update being named after a goddess, Freyja, we’ve focused on religion:

Religion Tier Requirements have been rebalanced and should scale better with map size and number of players now

Non-State Religion followers in your territories now give a mild stability penalty per pop (there are ways to offset this)

Territories now have a “ Faith Defense ” value that reduces incoming faith pressure from non-state Religions

Multiple religions can share the same tenet now

All Tenets have been rebalanced with effects that reward spreading your state religion. The Tier 4 Tenets give the Religious Leader additional benefits.

Religious Civics were adapted to the new Religion balancing

New Persona: William Wallace

As nice as these changes are, there’s a reason we had not given them to you yet: They’re not finished. Playing this version, you will quickly notice missing text on the new persona and much of the updated religion content.

We’re working to hotfix these issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.





Some of the changes may also need further balancing and fine-tuning, so a shout-out to those of you who tried the new patch and shared your feedback with us!