 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20273062 Edited 6 October 2025 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a new skin and palette options for the Link Device.
  • Gave the Toy Evolution Line sound effects
  • Fixed an issue with pets getting stuck on top of their food.
  • Fixed an issue with the player not unlocking the next egg when evolving into a stage 3 (and added a bypass for players that are already at stage 3, so you won't need to raise a whole new pet.)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3704131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link