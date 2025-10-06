- Added a new skin and palette options for the Link Device.
- Gave the Toy Evolution Line sound effects
- Fixed an issue with pets getting stuck on top of their food.
- Fixed an issue with the player not unlocking the next egg when evolving into a stage 3 (and added a bypass for players that are already at stage 3, so you won't need to raise a whole new pet.)
v1.1 - The Thanks for Playing Update
