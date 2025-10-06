 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20273046 Edited 6 October 2025 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions


  • Added some more advanced debug and logging features to help people who are getting a crash when launching the game
  • Added vsync option
  • Added subheadings to video options
  • Added render resolution scale
  • Added optional retro style dither shader, works well with render scale
  • Added coin icon to shop sell slot
  • Added completely flat Blank Block
  • Added Grid Block, which is also flat with a subtle grid
  • Added /day and /night commands for changing the time
  • Added invert mouse option for those who like to move the mouse up to look down
  • Added viewbobbing intensity option
  • Added new button graphics for on/off settings


Changes


  • Throwable torches are now crafted with cotton candy, and renamed to Sticky Torch
  • Added coin icon to shop sell slot
  • Wallpaper now has a paper selected by default, so it doesn't seem broken
  • Made the viewbobbing stronger and fixed some issues that caused sharp camera movements


Fixes


  • Fixed the following blocks not having shaped variants:

    • Cotton Candy
    • Arcade Carpet
    • Ice

  • Fixed being able to place minecarts while riding a minecart
  • Fixed player staying in minecart when dying and respawning
  • Fixed being able to mine fluids and get an "empty" block
  • Fixed grass slabs having an incorrect painted texture
  • Fixed doors having paint removed when opening/closing
  • Fixed pressure plates having paint removed when activated
  • Fixed paintings destroying blocks
  • Fixed issues with picking up water via a bucket
  • Fixed glow worm placement
  • Fixed lava lily and frost algae placement (you can now place them directly on fluids)
  • Throwable torches now refund the torch if placement was invalid
  • Fixed door placement destroying blocks
  • Throwable torches now connect to walls
  • Torches now require a solid block to be stable
  • Crops can now only be placed on soil or wet soil, and will break if soil is destroyed
  • Cotton and blueberry bushes can now only be placed on grass or soil
  • Fixed Ice fuzzy having two defined damage values
  • Fixed shop tooltips having a weird blank window
  • Fixed situations where favourited items would lose their favourite status
  • Fixed ores overwriting core blocks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3949091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link