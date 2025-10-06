Additions
- Added some more advanced debug and logging features to help people who are getting a crash when launching the game
- Added vsync option
- Added subheadings to video options
- Added render resolution scale
- Added optional retro style dither shader, works well with render scale
- Added coin icon to shop sell slot
- Added completely flat Blank Block
- Added Grid Block, which is also flat with a subtle grid
- Added /day and /night commands for changing the time
- Added invert mouse option for those who like to move the mouse up to look down
- Added viewbobbing intensity option
- Added new button graphics for on/off settings
Changes
- Throwable torches are now crafted with cotton candy, and renamed to Sticky Torch
- Wallpaper now has a paper selected by default, so it doesn't seem broken
- Made the viewbobbing stronger and fixed some issues that caused sharp camera movements
Fixes
- Fixed the following blocks not having shaped variants:
- Cotton Candy
- Arcade Carpet
- Ice
- Fixed being able to place minecarts while riding a minecart
- Fixed player staying in minecart when dying and respawning
- Fixed being able to mine fluids and get an "empty" block
- Fixed grass slabs having an incorrect painted texture
- Fixed doors having paint removed when opening/closing
- Fixed pressure plates having paint removed when activated
- Fixed paintings destroying blocks
- Fixed issues with picking up water via a bucket
- Fixed glow worm placement
- Fixed lava lily and frost algae placement (you can now place them directly on fluids)
- Throwable torches now refund the torch if placement was invalid
- Fixed door placement destroying blocks
- Throwable torches now connect to walls
- Torches now require a solid block to be stable
- Crops can now only be placed on soil or wet soil, and will break if soil is destroyed
- Cotton and blueberry bushes can now only be placed on grass or soil
- Fixed Ice fuzzy having two defined damage values
- Fixed shop tooltips having a weird blank window
- Fixed situations where favourited items would lose their favourite status
- Fixed ores overwriting core blocks
