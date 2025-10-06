Hello folks,



The game is finally available with a -10% discount to celebrate the launch for the next two weeks. We can't wait to see you join the ranks of the Secreta and open the Daimon Gate!







Enjoy our 66,6s Early Access launch trailer, and see you in the Daimon Realm.





With Daimon Blades, we are returning to our beloved original IP, taking you back in time during the first crusades. You will discover the origins of the Secreta, meet the new Saif al'Haq faction, and experience the original Cycle of Corruption!



Your former mentor, the Hermit, has betrayed the order. You must track him down, and put a stop to his soul-devouring ritual.



Join us on Discord to share your feedback & ideas, and help us craft the best game we can! We have a lot of surprises, new features and content for the months ahead, and with your help we can push even further!



JOIN THE COMMUNITY







We are happy to report that AI generated placeholders have ALL been removed from the game, thanks to the hard work of our Lead Artist! Enjoy brand new Daimon portraits, right from Early Access launch.







Finally, we have a small gift for you if you decide to support us and purchase the game during its Early Access. The reward is currently being processed by Valve and will be unlocked very very shortly. Note that the Original Soundtrack will be delivered in a few months once the game leaves Early Access.







And finally, with the launch of Daimon Blades, and the return to our original IP, we know that some of you are also very much looking forward to E.Y.E2. While we plan to deliver a strong 1.0 for Daimon Blades, and support the game for years to come, we are happy to announce that we have slowly started to work on E.Y.E 2 concept!!! To make that happen, we need your support.



