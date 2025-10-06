Patch Notes - Update Version 1.1.3





1. Adjusted the jump attack interval for the unit actor 'Brr Brr Patapim' in Hidden Level 2.



2. Improved the Camera Button (F Key) UI to display already photographed Meme Monsters.



3. The drop mechanism for Hidden Collectibles has been changed as follows:



- Drop rate has been increased to 100% (up from the previous 50% chance-based drop).



- They now appear at random locations and can be collected on all difficulty levels.



4. Modified the terrain (including slope and flow speed) in the waterfall section of Hidden Level 1.