6 October 2025 Build 20272918 Edited 6 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the mouse stopped responding after opening and closing the Options menu.

Removed the behavior-dependent flag that caused the issue, ensuring the mouse now works correctly regardless of how the Options menu is opened or closed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3993621
