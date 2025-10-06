Hi all-



Since there was some difficulty in figuring out the achievements this weekend, and then with multiple issues trying to collect them all, I've changed how they work to match my other games, where the achievements for Steam in Milfy Cases are now basically milestones where they signify playthrough to a certain point, instead of needing to pick the exact right option in a given menu while playing.



Thanks a ton for all your feedback, I appreciate it.



Cheers,

Brosef