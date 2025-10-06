 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20272857 Edited 6 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all-

Since there was some difficulty in figuring out the achievements this weekend, and then with multiple issues trying to collect them all, I've changed how they work to match my other games, where the achievements for Steam in Milfy Cases are now basically milestones where they signify playthrough to a certain point, instead of needing to pick the exact right option in a given menu while playing.

Thanks a ton for all your feedback, I appreciate it.

Cheers,
Brosef

