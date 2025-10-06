 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20272813 Edited 6 October 2025 – 15:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! The last patch was big but there's a few things that I didn't double check. So here's a couple fixes.

Bug Fixes:
-Lich passive description hadn't been updated to reflect their new effect. That has been changed.
-Assassin's "Mission Missive" now says it raises Evasion, not ARM.
-Inquisitor's "Condemn" now shows it uses DEV.
-Lancer's Ward Off changed from being able to target any ally to targeting themself.

That's it for now! Thank you all for playing, and please leave a review if you haven't yet!

