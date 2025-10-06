Hello everyone! The last patch was big but there's a few things that I didn't double check. So here's a couple fixes.



Bug Fixes:

-Lich passive description hadn't been updated to reflect their new effect. That has been changed.

-Assassin's "Mission Missive" now says it raises Evasion, not ARM.

-Inquisitor's "Condemn" now shows it uses DEV.

-Lancer's Ward Off changed from being able to target any ally to targeting themself.



That's it for now! Thank you all for playing, and please leave a review if you haven't yet!