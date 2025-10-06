Hey folks! Today’s small hotfix targets a critical crash and a couple stability issues from the latest build.



Details

Players should no longer experience a crash when interacting with sleep/rest actions.

New sessions will now start in the Tutorial area to ensure a smoother first run.

Various null reference fixes across the new build reduce unexpected errors and improve overall stability.

If you run into anything similar after this update, please let us know in the Steam Discussions or on Discord (#bug-reports) with your logs and steps to reproduce. Thanks for helping us make Dreadline better!

- The Dreadline Team