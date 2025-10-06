 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20272759
Update notes via Steam Community

Armbot was able to grab some hairstyles from the top shelf, and we figured, since we already paid for them, we should add them to the game!


  • Added Hime Hair, Odango Hair, Blunt Bob Hair, and Baseball Cap
  • Updated charm descriptions to say "when equipped"
  • Updated “One step ahead“ skill - it can now draw any cards, not just attack cards.
  • Bug fixed: Hairclip seems to be dropping from chests, so it then doesn’t drop from Waldo’s letter.
  • REDACTED is no longer required to complete the "Spirit Research: Extra Credit" quest.
  • Updated a bunch of NPC dialogue lines that weren't being triggered due to impossible trigger criteria
  • Fixed a typo in Black Pearl description.
  • Fixed a bug with scrolling in the Spirit Storage screen - when selecting the "Let go" option, the list was scrolled to the beginning, and another spirit became highlighted, and it wasn’t clear which spirit was being let go.
  • After confirming the "Let go" dialogue, the list now stays in the same position, doesn’t scroll to the beginning.

