Armbot was able to grab some hairstyles from the top shelf, and we figured, since we already paid for them, we should add them to the game!
- Added Hime Hair, Odango Hair, Blunt Bob Hair, and Baseball Cap
- Updated charm descriptions to say "when equipped"
- Updated “One step ahead“ skill - it can now draw any cards, not just attack cards.
- Bug fixed: Hairclip seems to be dropping from chests, so it then doesn’t drop from Waldo’s letter.
- REDACTED is no longer required to complete the "Spirit Research: Extra Credit" quest.
- Updated a bunch of NPC dialogue lines that weren't being triggered due to impossible trigger criteria
- Fixed a typo in Black Pearl description.
- Fixed a bug with scrolling in the Spirit Storage screen - when selecting the "Let go" option, the list was scrolled to the beginning, and another spirit became highlighted, and it wasn’t clear which spirit was being let go.
- After confirming the "Let go" dialogue, the list now stays in the same position, doesn’t scroll to the beginning.
Changed files in this update