6 October 2025 Build 20272625 Edited 6 October 2025 – 16:13:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

Here’s a patch with bug fixes, balance tweaks, and general improvements.

---

Fixes
* Fixed an issue where free reloads still consumed stamina cost on the final free reload.
* Fixed a tooltip error where hovering over Initiative in the turn tracker showed Level info instead.
* Fixed text display issues on certain attachments.
* Fixed travel speed penalties not applying to old saves.
* Fixed a vendor bug where purchased items could disappear after saving and reloading.

---

Balance and Design
* Indifferent now grants 10% more experience and is about 8% easier.
* Merciful now grants 50% more experience and is about 13% easier.

---

Content
* Added a new icon for travel speed.

Thanks for reporting bugs as always! Much appreciated.

Cheers,
Black Voyage Games

