Hey everyone,
Here’s a patch with bug fixes, balance tweaks, and general improvements.
---
Fixes
* Fixed an issue where free reloads still consumed stamina cost on the final free reload.
* Fixed a tooltip error where hovering over Initiative in the turn tracker showed Level info instead.
* Fixed text display issues on certain attachments.
* Fixed travel speed penalties not applying to old saves.
* Fixed a vendor bug where purchased items could disappear after saving and reloading.
---
Balance and Design
* Indifferent now grants 10% more experience and is about 8% easier.
* Merciful now grants 50% more experience and is about 13% easier.
---
Content
* Added a new icon for travel speed.
Thanks for reporting bugs as always! Much appreciated.
Cheers,
Black Voyage Games
Patch 0.8.38
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update