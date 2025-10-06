Hey everyone,



Here’s a patch with bug fixes, balance tweaks, and general improvements.



---



Fixes

* Fixed an issue where free reloads still consumed stamina cost on the final free reload.

* Fixed a tooltip error where hovering over Initiative in the turn tracker showed Level info instead.

* Fixed text display issues on certain attachments.

* Fixed travel speed penalties not applying to old saves.

* Fixed a vendor bug where purchased items could disappear after saving and reloading.



---



Balance and Design

* Indifferent now grants 10% more experience and is about 8% easier.

* Merciful now grants 50% more experience and is about 13% easier.



---



Content

* Added a new icon for travel speed.



Thanks for reporting bugs as always! Much appreciated.



Cheers,

Black Voyage Games

