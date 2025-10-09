 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20272624 Edited 9 October 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Detectives!

Unity (the game engine we use) recently released an important security patch. It was discovered that all versions of the engine (and by extension, our games) were affected by a specific vulnerability.

There’s no evidence that this vulnerability was ever exploited, but we’ve issued a security update that fixes the issue across all our games.

We recommend updating to the latest versions to stay fully protected.

Security updates:

  • Upgraded Unity version to address the CVE-2025-59489 security vulnerability

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2084051
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2084052
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link