Detectives!
Unity (the game engine we use) recently released an important security patch. It was discovered that all versions of the engine (and by extension, our games) were affected by a specific vulnerability.
There’s no evidence that this vulnerability was ever exploited, but we’ve issued a security update that fixes the issue across all our games.
We recommend updating to the latest versions to stay fully protected.
Security updates:
Upgraded Unity version to address the CVE-2025-59489 security vulnerability
Changed files in this update