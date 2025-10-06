 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20272594 Edited 6 October 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where villagers could only be dismissed through the manual after initializing the community map.
  • Fixed the inability to dismiss currently homeless villagers through the manual.
  • Fixed a bug where switching to a new community via the confirmation panel wouldn't show the additional prompt indicating how many villagers are homeless (it will display after restarting the game).
  • Fixed a bug where the homeless prompt panel displayed incorrect images.
  • Fixed a bug where villagers appeared at incorrect positions after successful recruitment.
  • Fixed incorrect building level texture in the recruitment panel requirements.
  • Fixed incorrect building level texture in the negotiation panel requirements.
  • Added a new version of the community operation guide panel.
  • Optimized the exit button timing logic in the daily settlement panel.

