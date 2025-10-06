Adventurer RenownAdventurer renown is the core metric for measuring a guild member's contribution and status. Higher renown grant more substantial benefits and privileges.
By completing the guild quests issued each month, adventurers can gradually increase their renown and unlock more exclusive benefits.
11 Renown Levels and 29 Renown Benefits:Adventurer renown begins at level 0 (Novice) and can be promoted to a maximum of level 10. Each level grants 3 to 6 exclusive benefits or enhances existing ones.
Below are some typical benefits:
Teleportation GemDue to unknown causes, adventuring spells like Teleport have long ceased to function normally. After years of persistent research, spellcasters across the land have finally developed an alternative method. A researcher discovered a type of gem native to the Astral Plane that exhibits a strong affinity for teleportation spells. Through a special ritual, a teleport spell can be stored within such a gem, and even ordinary adventurers can activate it.
Usage: Once per month, teleport the party to the anchored city.
Dimensional Tuning ForkAs a 'byproduct' of teleport gem research, the Dimensional Tuning Fork seems more popular among adventurers. This compact, portable magical device helps dungeon delvers return to the surface at will and automatically recharges for repeated use.
Usage: Teleport the party back to the entrance of a dungeon or mine.
Hero's LegacyEach month, after completing a certain number of quest objectives, you may claim one piece of equipment previously used by veteran adventurers for free.
Upgrade: This benefit can be further upgraded, providing more alternative rewards.
Verassi the Leaper
Purebred Sumpter Donkey
Skill Mentor
Free Warband
Local Guardian
Friendly Merchants Guild
Vampire Hunter
...
(Due to the renown system's confidentiality mechanism, you may discover more details in game)
Quests:Added some guide and guild quests
(More main and side quests in development)
Others:Removed skill XP mechanism
Wild monsters now enter alert state when adventurers approach, rather than fleeing
Optimized search and listen DC in dungeons to prevent overly challenge at high levels
Prompts when no chests are found in dungeons
Increased number of available business types in towns
Increased number of learnable skills in towns
Increased XP rewards of town quests
Player party now participates in business event checks
Optimized some UIs
New Option: world map viewport follow
Fixed: Long menus not fully displaying
Fixed: Substitute characters no XP after auto-leveling
Fixed: Unable to choose Epic Skill Focus: Teacher
Fixed: fastest combat movement speed when first launch
Next, we'll work on (rough list):Other adventurers and NPCs
Multiple continents and planes
Magic concentration, magic exhaustion, low and high magic area rules
Macro resource harvesting and crafting
Specific usage of all skills
Remake dungeon module
Detailed features of terrains
Battle maps adapt terrains
Monsters distribution
Main storyline
Random events
ect.
And feats and spells, etc.
Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).
Changed files in this update