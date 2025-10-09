Detectives!

Unity (the game engine we use) recently released an important security patch. It was discovered that all versions of the engine (and by extension, our games) were affected by a specific vulnerability.

There’s no evidence that this vulnerability was ever exploited, but we’ve issued a security update that fixes the issue across all our games.

We recommend updating to the latest versions to stay fully protected.

Security updates:

Upgraded Unity version to address the CVE-2025-59489 security vulnerability

Bug fixes: