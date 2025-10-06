Hey Junkers! 🎮⚙️

At your request, I’ve just added new stamina options! 💪

From now on, you can extend stamina by +1h, +2h, or +3h — and yes, there’s also an option to turn stamina off completely ( MENU > OPTIONS > GRAPHICS/GAMEPLAY ) .

Now, I’ll be honest with you — I still believe that the fridge system, shopping, and refueling are all perfectly balanced around the 1-hour stamina cycle.

But since you’re my wonderful community ❤️ and I truly appreciate all your support for my game, I decided to add these options so you can test and choose what feels best for you.

👉 Personally, I recommend the 1-2-hour stamina — it already feels quite long.

For the more impatient ones, 3 hours are available too, and of course, the “no stamina” option as well. Just remember — with stamina turned off, your character will always stay at 100%, so there’ll be no need for shopping anymore. 😄

Thank you all so much for your feedback and constant support — it really means the world to me and keeps me motivated to keep improving the game week by week! 🙏

Full Hotfix Details

⚙️ Gameplay & Mechanics

Added an option to disable the Progress Bar Minigame . You can now turn this feature off in the Options menu. When disabled: No need to press the RMB combo while using tools. You can load vehicles onto the tow truck without using the hook minigame.

Added a new option in Game Settings to pause stamina depletion , allowing you to play without needing to eat.

Added stamina duration adjustment. You can now control how long it takes for stamina to drop from 100% to 0%.

🎵 Audio

Fixed missing ambient music in Sandbox Mode.

Restored ambient music for players in Story Mode who previously didn’t have background music playing.

🖱️ Controls & Keybindings

Fixed an issue where default keybindings (Radial Menu, Crouch, Vehicle Reset, Tablet) were still active even after assigning custom keys — preventing both keys from triggering the same action.

🚗 Vehicles & Tasks

Adjusted the hangar viewing task so it now completes even if the player remains in place after being teleported to the location.

Relocated the Diamond and Gold Bar inside the Blue Car to easier-to-find positions, preventing situations where players couldn’t locate them before full disassembly.

Improved the tow truck loading task — other vehicles will no longer appear, preventing confusion about the quest’s correct target.

🏪 Shops & Interactions

Blocked the ability to exit during the animation and summary phase of a successful shop payment, ensuring proper transaction completion.

🗺️ Map & Renovation

Disabled access to the Large Map during the renovation of the Blue Car and Pickup 1950 to avoid unintended interactions.

We’re getting a ton of feedback from you — thank you so much for that! Below are some of the latest changes and fixes — there’s actually much more going on, but we don’t log everything because, frankly, we’re rushing to keep updates coming often.

Thanks so much for your support and help in developing the game — you are the best Junkmen we know!

Massive junkyard hugs from your favorite rust whisperer —

Junkman Adrian 😎🛠️💛

Also please support ːsteamthumbsupː 🙂