WHAT'S NEW?
New Features & Changes
- Added Inbox icon to the menu bar
- Added option in Settings to toggle or hold to run
- Job board has been completely reworked
- The game now saves your run/walk status when traveling
- Increased Bonding XP
- Reordered untacking logic for equipment
- Added 2 new equipment slots: Pickaxe & Axe
- Added button to "Load Board Widget" to access the obstacle course builder
- Our own trees and bushes have been integrated, we’re continuing to replace store-bought assets with custom ones
- Adjusted overall brightness and post-processing
- Season system rebalanced
- Fertilizer can now be used to increase yield in planters
- Horses can now have two names
The names of your horses had to be removed. All players have received a compensation, you can easily rename your horse in the 'Horse Editor' menu.
- The horse poop system has been completely reworked
- Reworked NPC Trade UI (Buy & Sell)
- Many item thumbnails have been updated
- Processors (like grass dryer) now show their current status when interacted with
- The sound is no longer determined by the camera position, but by the controlled character (human or horse)
Reworked UI for:
- Player Creator
- Horse Creator
- Horse Editor
- NPC Buying
- NPC Selling
- Player Creator
Mining and tree cutting reworked:
- Tools now need to be equipped
- Tools are carried passively
- After a short animation, resources can be collected
Renewed tack sets:
- L’Aquila
- Kingston
- Kentucky
- Added new color variations for some tack sets
Gameplay & Systems
- Interaction range increased:
- Interact from farther away
- Only rough aiming needed
- Interaction priority system added (e.g., horses prioritized over small objects)
- Host’s game state is shared with all players (e.g., time of day)
- Time only progresses for the host
- Clients revert to their own time when leaving
- Tree/ore progress is only saved for the host
- It should fix common issues like not spawning or save corruption
- 100% reliability can’t yet be guaranteed
- Windows can no longer be dragged off-screen
- Added screen-lock and reset option in settings
Multiplayer logic updated:
Save/load system fully reworked:
Movable UI windows improved:
New Sound Effects
- Replaced: Kill plant
- Replaced: Throw seed to ground
- New:
- Multiple pickup sounds for natural foliage (e.g., nettle)
- Take seed from bag
- Multiple rock hit sounds (pickaxe)
- Multiple wood chop sounds
- Multiple tree crack and impact sounds
- Multiple log/rock drop sounds
- Multiple paper crunch (hard/soft)
- Added grab sound
- Added Pellet Machine background loop
- Multiple pickup sounds for natural foliage (e.g., nettle)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Any seed could be planted in the tree planter
- Fixed: Not all horse equipment could be removed
- Fixed: Audio settings were not saving/loading properly
- Fixed: Item duplication via storage
- Fixed: Clipping issues with horse equipment (now resolved in all tested cases – report if you still find any)
Changed files in this update