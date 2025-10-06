 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20272513 Edited 6 October 2025 – 15:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WHAT'S NEW?


New Features & Changes

  • Added Inbox icon to the menu bar
  • Added option in Settings to toggle or hold to run
  • Job board has been completely reworked

  • The game now saves your run/walk status when traveling
  • Increased Bonding XP
  • Reordered untacking logic for equipment
  • Added 2 new equipment slots: Pickaxe & Axe
  • Added button to "Load Board Widget" to access the obstacle course builder
  • Our own trees and bushes have been integrated, we’re continuing to replace store-bought assets with custom ones
  • Adjusted overall brightness and post-processing

  • Season system rebalanced
  • Fertilizer can now be used to increase yield in planters
  • Horses can now have two names
    The names of your horses had to be removed. All players have received a compensation, you can easily rename your horse in the 'Horse Editor' menu.
  • The horse poop system has been completely reworked
  • Reworked NPC Trade UI (Buy & Sell)
  • Many item thumbnails have been updated
  • Processors (like grass dryer) now show their current status when interacted with
  • The sound is no longer determined by the camera position, but by the controlled character (human or horse)

    Reworked UI for:
    • Player Creator

    • Horse Creator

    • Horse Editor

    • NPC Buying

    • NPC Selling




Mining and tree cutting reworked:

  • Tools now need to be equipped
  • Tools are carried passively
  • After a short animation, resources can be collected


Renewed tack sets:

  • L’Aquila
  • Kingston
  • Kentucky



  • Added new color variations for some tack sets

Gameplay & Systems

    Interaction range increased:
    • Interact from farther away
    • Only rough aiming needed
    • Interaction priority system added (e.g., horses prioritized over small objects)

    Multiplayer logic updated:
    • Host’s game state is shared with all players (e.g., time of day)
    • Time only progresses for the host
    • Clients revert to their own time when leaving
    • Tree/ore progress is only saved for the host

    Save/load system fully reworked:
    • It should fix common issues like not spawning or save corruption
    • 100% reliability can’t yet be guaranteed

    Movable UI windows improved:
    • Windows can no longer be dragged off-screen
    • Added screen-lock and reset option in settings


New Sound Effects

  • Replaced: Kill plant
  • Replaced: Throw seed to ground
  • New:
    • Multiple pickup sounds for natural foliage (e.g., nettle)
    • Take seed from bag
    • Multiple rock hit sounds (pickaxe)
    • Multiple wood chop sounds
    • Multiple tree crack and impact sounds
    • Multiple log/rock drop sounds
    • Multiple paper crunch (hard/soft)
    • Added grab sound
    • Added Pellet Machine background loop


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Any seed could be planted in the tree planter
  • Fixed: Not all horse equipment could be removed
  • Fixed: Audio settings were not saving/loading properly
  • Fixed: Item duplication via storage
  • Fixed: Clipping issues with horse equipment (now resolved in all tested cases – report if you still find any)

