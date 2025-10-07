 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20272396 Edited 7 October 2025 – 08:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone, this is just a tiny update addressing a Unity security vulnerability.
According to Unity, no exploits have been known with this vulnerability. You can read more on the matter here: https://unity.com/de/security/sept-2025-01
Back to testing cloud save!
Have a lovely day everyone ❤️

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2133762
Linux 64-bit Depot 2133763
macOS Depot 2133764
