Hi everyone, this is just a tiny update addressing a Unity security vulnerability.
According to Unity, no exploits have been known with this vulnerability. You can read more on the matter here: https://unity.com/de/security/sept-2025-01
Back to testing cloud save!
Have a lovely day everyone ❤️
Version 1.0.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 2133762
Linux 64-bit Depot 2133763
macOS Depot 2133764
