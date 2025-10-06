This is an update that seeks to hit a lot of the community feedback on topics including Impatience, Morale, Authority and the recent Fighter Exploration/Claiming bug fix. Thanks for all your feedback - we're keen to make After Inc. the best game it can be, and your feedback is essential.



Changelog



Balance Changes

Impatience: We have made a number of changes here to give players more tools to deal with it as well as making it less punishing on lower difficulties. As part of our work here, we also discovered a subtle bug that made it harder to deal with impatience than intended - fixing this also has a big impact in the newest update. Impatience now impacts authority less as your authority gets closer to zero (amount depends on difficulty) Celebrations give more patience - particularly if your patience is causing problems (below 0) Festivals give more patience - particularly if your patience is causing problems (below 0) Added indicators to show when patience being gained Fixed significant bug where festivals and celebrations only increased patience if your people were not already impatient



Fighters Explore and Claim: As we said in the last changelog, we had to fix the bug in order to assess the state of the game. Fighters with Pathfinders reward now claim / explore faster and randomness has been reduced. Their intelligence and ability to collaborate has also been improved significantly. Smaller Areas will take less time than larger ones to explore / claim Moving Fighters whilst they are claiming / exploring will no longer fully reset explore / claim progress (but it will still reduce it slightly) Fighters will now be more intelligent when exploring an Area - they will focus on reducing cost on one Area rather than splitting attention between multiple Areas. Fighters will typically try to explore the smallest adjacent Area unless another Area would be quicker to see cost reduction (because of historical progress) Manually exploring an Area will allow soldiers to partially transfer their exploration progress to a neighbour (if available) Multiple Fighters can help to explore a specific Area

Settler's demands/ morale and abandoning settlement: Settlers are now less likely to leave your settlement if they are missing non-essential amenities Settlers are now less likely to leave your settlement if there are lots of zombies around Settlers are now less likely to leave your settlement if it’s dangerous outside

Festivals: Reduced ongoing consumption of Amenities

Festivals: Increased growth speed at higher settlement sizes

Festivals: Improved text description



These are all impactful changes and as always, we will be monitoring how they go and making adjustments as needed.

New Features

Added 5 new Region outlines to expeditions - significantly increasing variation.

New Expedition modifier: Impatient Population (experience Impatience as it was on launch!)

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where negative map modifiers would reduce goal patience

Updated Unity Version

Be sure to keep providing your feedback in the Steam Forums, on Discord, and on our Reddit!