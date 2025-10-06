Just two little hot fixes :)
- A player reported they got stuck on the Space Monsters Mini Game, so hopefully I've fixed that
- Another player (rightly) reported that the scrolling background on the title screen was not pleasant to look at, so I've made it static.
Keep your feedback coming! I am listening!
