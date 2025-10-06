 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20272346 Edited 6 October 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update applies the security patch recommended by Unity to address CVE-2025-59489. According to Unity there is no evidence of current impact to users, but this update proactively addresses the issue.

Changed files in this update

A Token War Content Depot 1496681
