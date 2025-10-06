Greetings, monks!



We've got a pretty beefy bugfix update for you all with this one!



Here's the full patch notes for v.1121:

Fixed the dialogue movement lock bug for real this time 🙏

Fixed an issue where items would become invisible upon throw due to a network race condition

Made items in general far more stable & reliable; hopefully, no more ghost items that you can't pick up

Fixed the Continue Button breaking if the server host dies or attempts to pause after game over

Steam Achievements should be fixed. If you experience any more issues with these, let us know!

Rats will now only steal food from players 🙏

(Versus Mode) Fixed broken particles on the Kaiju's intro

(Versus Mode) Fixed elevators in Versus mode sometimes starting the game before players ready up

(Versus Mode) Fixed some spawn-escape exploits on Forgiven

(Versus Mode) Fixed enemies becoming invulnerable while in Player Spawn Rooms



As a note: if you spot anything unusual while playing in a match, you can press Shift + alt + G, scroll all the way down and send us a screenshot of what's in there! That opens up a developer log panel with all kind of useful information that can help us troubleshoot.



See you in the monastery!

-Christa @ Strange Scaffold