6 October 2025 Build 20272285 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, monks!

We've got a pretty beefy bugfix update for you all with this one!

Here's the full patch notes for v.1121:

  • Fixed the dialogue movement lock bug for real this time 🙏

  • Fixed an issue where items would become invisible upon throw due to a network race condition

  • Made items in general far more stable & reliable; hopefully, no more ghost items that you can't pick up

  • Fixed the Continue Button breaking if the server host dies or attempts to pause after game over

  • Steam Achievements should be fixed. If you experience any more issues with these, let us know!

  • Rats will now only steal food from players 🙏

  • (Versus Mode) Fixed broken particles on the Kaiju's intro

  • (Versus Mode) Fixed elevators in Versus mode sometimes starting the game before players ready up

  • (Versus Mode) Fixed some spawn-escape exploits on Forgiven

  • (Versus Mode) Fixed enemies becoming invulnerable while in Player Spawn Rooms


As a note: if you spot anything unusual while playing in a match, you can press Shift + alt + G, scroll all the way down and send us a screenshot of what's in there! That opens up a developer log panel with all kind of useful information that can help us troubleshoot.

See you in the monastery!

-Christa @ Strange Scaffold

Changed files in this update

