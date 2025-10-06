 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20272235 Edited 6 October 2025 – 15:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Change log

General

  • Clay now spawns in desert

  • Updated a bunch of icons

Buildings

  • Buildings now change appearance based on biome constructed in

Constructions

  • Watermill and Lumberyard can no longer be placed in the Desert and Volcano

  • Quality of Life improvements:

    • You can now drag rectangles and lines of construction sites for Walls, Roads, and more!

    • Some constructions have been smashed into subcategories, allowing hotkeys to be used to swap pieces. E.g. wood walls is one construction and when you select it you can use the hotkeys to quickly switch between the different pieces.

    • You can now rotate the watermill using the hotkeys above

    • Removing construction sites is moved to right click. This also works with rectangles.

Bosses

  • Fixed bug that prevented desert boss fight from starting

  • Replaced Medusa quest reward

Items

  • Fixed issue that caused Caestus damage to stack infinitely

  • Fixed mirror trinket

  • Changed some item values

Flora & Fauna

  • Fixed fruit trees shrinking when falling

  • Increased amount of apricot trees in desert

...as well as additional fixes and changes!

Happy adventuring!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3493251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link