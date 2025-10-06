Change log
General
Clay now spawns in desert
Updated a bunch of icons
Buildings
Buildings now change appearance based on biome constructed in
Constructions
Watermill and Lumberyard can no longer be placed in the Desert and Volcano
Quality of Life improvements:
You can now drag rectangles and lines of construction sites for Walls, Roads, and more!
Some constructions have been smashed into subcategories, allowing hotkeys to be used to swap pieces. E.g. wood walls is one construction and when you select it you can use the hotkeys to quickly switch between the different pieces.
You can now rotate the watermill using the hotkeys above
Removing construction sites is moved to right click. This also works with rectangles.
Bosses
Fixed bug that prevented desert boss fight from starting
Replaced Medusa quest reward
Items
Fixed issue that caused Caestus damage to stack infinitely
Fixed mirror trinket
Changed some item values
Flora & Fauna
Fixed fruit trees shrinking when falling
Increased amount of apricot trees in desert
...as well as additional fixes and changes!
Happy adventuring!
