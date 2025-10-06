 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20272198 Edited 6 October 2025 – 15:09:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Increased minimum and maximum UI Scale
-Increased minimum and maximum camera zoom
-Current camera zoom is now saved between screen transitions
-Camera movement caused by dragging nodes and connections now inversely scales with camera zoom
-Added a Quit button to the settings tab
-Added a save backup system
-Fixed negative Trojan production
-Fixed Expose Weakness keeping its Vulnerability value despite having 0 Hack Power
-Fixed file size in file description displaying standard prefix notation instead of metric

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3606891
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3606892
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link