-Increased minimum and maximum UI Scale
-Increased minimum and maximum camera zoom
-Current camera zoom is now saved between screen transitions
-Camera movement caused by dragging nodes and connections now inversely scales with camera zoom
-Added a Quit button to the settings tab
-Added a save backup system
-Fixed negative Trojan production
-Fixed Expose Weakness keeping its Vulnerability value despite having 0 Hack Power
-Fixed file size in file description displaying standard prefix notation instead of metric
1.0.9
Update notes via Steam Community
