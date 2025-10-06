-Increased minimum and maximum UI Scale

-Increased minimum and maximum camera zoom

-Current camera zoom is now saved between screen transitions

-Camera movement caused by dragging nodes and connections now inversely scales with camera zoom

-Added a Quit button to the settings tab

-Added a save backup system

-Fixed negative Trojan production

-Fixed Expose Weakness keeping its Vulnerability value despite having 0 Hack Power

-Fixed file size in file description displaying standard prefix notation instead of metric