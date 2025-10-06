Hey everyone,

we're pushing a quick hotfix for a recently discovered Unity vulnerability. Steam has covered this issue in some detail below:



A more in-depth description of the issue can be found here . As a reminder, this issue concerns all games made with Unity 2017 and later, and is not specific to ASKA.

When is the next update?

Since this hotfix will attract some attention, most likely some of you will wonder when the next update is coming, or when will we reveal a roadmap.

We're currently in the process of putting together all the new features and content we've been developing over the last months. It will be our biggest update yet, and we're pretty sure it will be worth the wait.





How we cook

After we manage to integrate all the new content, we'll make a build and run internal tests. As a rule, we're always the first to test our game and only appeal to external testing support after we ourselves are happy with the build. We play in normal gameplay conditions, and as you know ASKA's gameplay loops are pretty long, so the internal testing process isn't quick.

AFTER we're happy with the build we'll be able to safely commit to a roadmap and a date for the update (zing!). We're getting really close! We're trying not to rush this, especially since we feel the game is in a pretty good place at the moment and we want to do right by you, our brave vikings and builders.

We talk a bit about this at the end of our latest dev stream. We try to stream every week and we try to answer as many questions as possible!

Thank you for playing and stay tuned!

Sand Sailor Studio