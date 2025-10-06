Another small patch this week!

This update addresses some frustrations with some of the medal times especially in the early game. While I think the medal times are possible, I think they tend to trap casual players more than necessary and restrict them from viewing all of what the game has to offer.

In order to keep the challenge of the game alive AND enabled better progression, I increased silver times, increased some gold times, and left diamond times unchanged (If you are going for these, you know what you're signing up for)

Let me know if you have any concerns about the changes or if you think they don't go far enough!

Also, Unity had a security issue in their engine, so this patch fixes that!

Changes