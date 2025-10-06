Hello there fisherpeople!

Now that we're reaching the end of the Autumn Sale and of our first major discount for Loan Shark (let's wave our fishings rods for the newly indebted anglers out there), we want to keep the boat afloat with a huge announcement...

🎉 The Multiple Endings Free Update (aka Hooked Edition)!

We’ve been listening closely to your feedback.

One review in particular (the most liked one, in fact) summed it up perfectly:

We hear you!

You wanted more endings to play. We also wanted more endings to deepen the story.

So we're adding some.

🔥 New in the Next Update

Three new endings are being added to the game.

Two of them will be fairly easy to reach.

The third… it’s a little different. There's a secret path, an alternative way other than serving Cagliuso . You'll have to be compassionate and listen to find it. It's all about being a kind soul, after all.

In this new, more hidden ending, you will meet a new character .

New achievements to unlock, for a total of 16!

This update is all about giving your actions more weight, and expand on what we believe is the game's main theme (the dangers of independence) and its main pillar (the narrative).

📣Tell Us What You Think!

Thank you to everyone who’s been playing, reviewing, and pushing us to make the game better. Your feedback, either on Steam or on social media, was a huge reward because you took the game seriously as much as we did while we were building it.

This update is our way to thank you as well as to celebrate Loan Shark. This little game started as an experiment, but has now become the base for our work as indie developers. We are so proud of it. It's a dark game, but made our future brighter.

That's why we would love to hear again from you about the new endings! Update your review, text us here on Steam or on our Discord, email us. We tried our best at adding new endings and nuances to the story while remaining true to what we believe is the soul of Loan Shark: being a dark story about failure and broken dreams.

As always, stay hooked.



Nicola & Luca