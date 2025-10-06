Delete saves implemented.

Name saves implemented.

3,200 lines of code.

420 new renders.



Hey all,Episode 9 is finally here! Huzzah! The game has a couple of new features, and you can now delete and name your saves. There are a few more I wanted to add but sadly wasn't able to, but I might be able to in episode 10. Please find below a little change-log for this episode.Also, there are no new achievements in this update. Steam only allows a set amount, and with the game still having a long way to go before being complete, I didn't want to waste potential future achievements on random things.